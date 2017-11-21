Katy Perry and The Weeknd: Did They Have a Business Meeting or a Romantic Rendezvous?

Single and ready to mingle! 

Katy Perry and The Weeknd are both flying solo at the moment, but that could all change very soon. The two were spotted arriving separately to Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood on Monday night. 

Sources tell E! News that the music superstars were meeting to discuss a possible collaboration and not on a date. Plus, rumor has it, The Weeknd might be taking a page out of Selena Gomez's book and reuniting with a famous ex. 

Is The Weeknd Revenge Dating With Justin's Exes?

Watch the clip above to find out who! 

