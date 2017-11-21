Meghan Markle Moves Out of Toronto Apartment Ahead of Rumored Move to London

Meghan Markle's future with Suits may be up in the air, but her future, living in her Toronto apartment is definitely coming to an end.

The actress, who is dating England's Prince Harry, wrapped her seventh (and possibly final) season of the USA show, which is filmed in Toronto, Canada, and is officially moving house.

A source confirms to E! News that on Tuesday movers were packing and removing all of Meghan's things out of her Annex apartment.

The source also added that, for now, many of Markle's things will be going into storage, while others are being shipped to London, where she was spotted Christmas shopping on Tuesday.