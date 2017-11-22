Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kenya Moore Waste No Time Going Straight for the Jugular in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Sneak Peek

After everyone admits they've yet to meet Kenya's beloved, Kim chimes in with her thoughts on whether they ever will. "It ain't gonna f--king happen, bitch, because he don't exist," she tells a stunned room.

And from there, it's on. Believe us when we tell you, Kenya does not hold back. "Why do you have such a hard-on for me?" she asks her nemesis. "Didn't they cut it off during your reassignment surgery." Like we said, no holding back.

Elsewhere in the episode, NeNe juggles planning her ultimately doomed soiree while nursing Gregg back to health, while Kandi Burruss discovers the difficulties of balancing life and business. Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield is forced to come to terms with the truth, while Porsha Williams tries to mend broken family ties after her rough fight with sister Lauren in last week's episode.