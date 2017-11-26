Kris Jenner on Her Daughters Having Babies: "It's Like a Faucet That We Turned on and Won't Turn Off"

Kris Jenner is thankful for many things this holiday season, as in her many, many grandkids!
On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians "A Very Kardashian Holiday" special, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the holidays early during a big family dinner where they all shared what they're thankful for.
Kim Kardashian revealed, "I don't know if I'm thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby, and I'm thankful that we have family here."
"I think I'm thankful for having so many generations here. It's so cool," Khloe Kardashian said.
E!
Kylie Jenner added, "I'm thankful for my mom because I don't know what I would do without you. You're like my favorite person on the planet. You really are, I hold you in high regards."
A tearful Kris told her daughters, "I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on and won't turn off. The fact hat I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life." So sweet!
E!
Also on tonight's holiday special, Khloe and Kris have a major bake-off to see who's the better cook and Kim takes part in a charity telethon. Plus, which family friend dresses in disguise as Santa for their holiday party?
Watch the KUWTK recap video to find out!
E!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!