1-Step Holiday Hair, Courtesy of Celebs' Favorite Accessories

Looking for a quick way to glam hair? Hair accessories are your best bet.

While Rihanna could've easily left her sparkling hair pins at home, the added glitz transforms her hair from beautiful to stop-and-stare gorgeous on the red carpet. And, we can't imagine applying the accessory took more than five extra minutes—totally worth it.

Hairbands, pins, clips, flowers, cuffs—there's an endless supply of accessories. So, no matter your hair type, color or style, there's a metallic addition that you can use to take your tresses from drab to fab in minutes.