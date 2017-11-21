The View's Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech Are Married

This Thanksgiving week is turning into one Meghan McCain will never forget.

The View co-host and Ben Domenech got married Tuesday evening in Arizona, E! News confirms.

"Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona," a rep for McCain said in a statement to People. "The bride's father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends."

Fans of the couple were speculating that this could be a special holiday for the pair. In addition to Meghan being absent from The View this week, she also posted an Instagram hinting that wedding bells could soon be ringing.

"#AlmostTime," Meghan wrote on Instagram with a pair of slippers that read "I Do!"