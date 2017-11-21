5 Times Kim Zolciak-Biermann Clapped Back After Being Scrutinized for Her Parenting Style

In the game of critics vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star always has the last word.
It's no secret that the mother of six is an open book when it comes to life with her extended family. Whether documenting her daily life on social media or allowing Bravo cameras into her Atlanta home, Kim allows fans—and haters—to see almost everything.
Sometimes, however, it can have a downside.
Earlier this week, Kim and her eldest daughter Brielle Biermann were criticized after posting a now-deleted Snapchat video. In the clip, the pair talked about breasts growing during pregnancies as Brielle lifted up her shirt and flashed her breast.
While the pair has stayed silent for now, past instances prove Kim isn't afraid to clap back and face her critics. Need proof? Just take a look at a few examples below.
Snapchat
Dog Days of Snapchat: Back in June of 2016, Kim took to Snapchat to show videos of her daughter Ariana Biermann wearing an electric dog collar. Kim's husband Kroy Biermann proceeded to shock his stepdaughter because she said she would do it in exchange for hanging out with her friends. When some followers expressed their concern, Kim replied, "She'll do anything to hang out with her friends. Anything—a dog collar. Eat poop, eat poop."
Gloves Are Off: Just days after the dog collar controversy, Kim posted video of her two youngest sons being handcuffed on Snapchat. "Do I put dog collars on my kids, but I put handcuffs too," she shared with video of the boys having fun in their pajamas. "KJ's trying to pick the lock." Instead of focusing on "haters" who were questioning the acts, Kim decided to document her trip to Costco.
Drama Near the Seas: During a recent family trip to Turks and Caicos, Kim found herself faced with a tourist who asked her young sons to be quiet. Let's just say the Bravo star wasn't happy about it. "This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach,'" she recalled. "Bitch, what?! They're 4 and 5. We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'"
Kim got even more animated when she continued, "I said, 'That's OK, bitch, because we're leaving.' She's like, 'I'm not asking you to leave.' I honestly told her, 'You might want to f--king loosen up, lady.' I said, 'This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don't like it, f--king go somewhere else. It's life.'"
Snapchat
Defense: When Kim's daughter Ariana faced body shamers online, the reality TV mom was quick to call out the not-so-nice commentators. "My sweet, smart, motivated princess @arianabiermann she has the biggest [heart] and is even more beautiful on the inside and you LOW LIFE assholes who have the audacity to make your rude comments, 'she finally lost weight' 'she finally came into her own' WTF is wrong with you!" she began her caption. "You are the problem with society. What possesses you to sit behind a computer and write a negative comment?!!!!"
Don't Mess: When Brielle found herself interacting with Internet trolls during her Instagram takeover on BravoTV's account, Kim let the haters have it. "Oh hell no, you f--kers on Bravo TV under Brielle's pictures writing comments. You're f--king with the wrong one, honey—the wrong one," she shared. "So you guys want to know how I've manifested this amazing life, and have an amazing husband, six healthy, beautiful children? It's because of who the f--k I am and how I treat people. And when I say it's because of who I am, it's because of who I am, my character, who I am as a person. I do what I say I'm going to do. I'm a woman of my f--king word. I'm honest. I don't have these blessings because I sit behind a computer screen and write nasty f--king comments about a 19 year old." Any questions?
