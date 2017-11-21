Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey's Fierce Bond: How Their 40-Year Friendship Has Outlasted Every Rumor, Spat and Scandal

As we continue to find out that certain people we once looked at with reverence (or at least without disgust) are not what they seemed, and that others we never thought much of are even worse, it's nice to have friends you can always count on, people you really know—people you can share your thought process with, before you've figured out what's right and what's wrong, when you need to face a million strangers and say the right thing.

And this week especially, we're glad that Gayle King has Oprah Winfrey.

While Oprah's no-last-name-needed status as a dominant force in entertainment and beyond is unparalleled, the very mention of her also has the power to connote a feeling of stability and calm amid chaos. And that's just for us, let alone the woman who's been her best friend for 40 years.

That's what happened Tuesday morning when Gayle was opening up on CBS This Morning about how awful she felt in light of the stomach-churning sexual harassment allegations against co-host Charlie Rose published yesterday by the Washington Post. (After initially suspending the longtime CBS newsman, who was also a contributor to 60 Minutes, the network announced today that Rose was fired. PBS, which aired his nightly interview show Charlie Rose, did the same.)