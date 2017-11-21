The Voice, Pitch Perfect 3 Team for Your New Favorite Mash-Up

Pitch Perfect's Bellas are back and making new music with contestants from NBC's The Voice—E! News has a sneak preview of what is sure to be an ear-pleasing music video.

In the video above, check out Pitch Perfect stars such as Anna Kendrick, Haliee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow, recording and performing the new mash-up of "Cups" and George Michael's "Freedom! '90," the anthem of Pitch Perfect 3. The full video airs during the Tuesday, Nov. 21 episode of The Voice and is the first-ever full-length The Voice music video.