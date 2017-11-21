Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband John Legend

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas Comes Forward as Sexual Abuse Victim: ''We Were Conditioned to Stay Silent''

Meghan McCain

The View's Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech Are Married

Kendall Jenner, NYFW 2017, Harper's Bazaar Party

Kendall Jenner Tops Gisele Bündchen to Become 2017's Highest-Paid Model

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

And another baby makes four!

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant! The 31-year-old model and TV host is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend, she announced in an adorable Instagram post Tuesday. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed their first child Luna Simone Stephens in April 2016.

"Luna, what's in here?" Teigen can be heard asking in the video post, talking about her stomach.

"Baby!" Luna replies.

The post is captioned, "It's John's!" Legend commented on the post, "Maury will have the final word on this."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Parenting Moments

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

In early October, Teigen, who has been open about her struggles with infertility, talked about her hope to have a second child via frozen embryo transfer during an interview with InStyle.

Teigen also shared with the magazine that she and Legend started with 20 embryos. After being genetically tested, three of those embryos were deemed normal. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," Teigen said. 

Back in Jan. 2017, Teigen revealed that their last embryo is a boy. "Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," she tweeted in response to pregnancy speculation. "And no, I am not pregnant."

But now almost a year later, Teigen is pregnant! Congratulations to the couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.