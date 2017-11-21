Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband John Legend

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
And another baby makes four!
Chrissy Teigen is pregnant! The 31-year-old model and TV host is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend, she announced in an adorable Instagram post Tuesday. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed their first childLuna Simone Stephens in April 2016.
"Luna, what's in here?" Teigen can be heard asking in the video post, talking about her stomach.
"Baby!" Luna replies.
The post is captioned, "It's John's!" Legend commented on the post, "Maury will have the final word on this."
In early October, Teigen, who has been open about her struggles with infertility, talked about her hope to have a second child via frozen embryo transfer during an interview with InStyle.
Teigen also shared with the magazine that she and Legend started with 20 embryos. After being genetically tested, three of those embryos were deemed normal. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," Teigen said.
Back in Jan. 2017, Teigen revealed that their last embryo is a boy. "Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," she tweeted in response to pregnancy speculation. "And no, I am not pregnant."
But now almost a year later, Teigen is pregnant! Congratulations to the couple!