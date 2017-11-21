Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband John Legend

And another baby makes four!

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant! The 31-year-old model and TV host is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend, she announced in an adorable Instagram post Tuesday. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed their first child Luna Simone Stephens in April 2016.

"Luna, what's in here?" Teigen can be heard asking in the video post, talking about her stomach.

"Baby!" Luna replies.

The post is captioned, "It's John's!" Legend commented on the post, "Maury will have the final word on this."