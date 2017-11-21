The New Most Requested Nose Job: Meghan Markle

There's no doubt that Prince Harry's main squeeze, Meghan Markle, is known for her natural beauty. But she has one feature in particular that's inspiring more and more plastic surgery patients: her nose.

According to board certified plastic New York plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, MD, he's seen a significant uptick in requests for Markle's nose among his clientele.

"Patients started to coming to see me about six months ago requesting Meghan Markle's nose," he tells E! News. "As things between her and Prince Harry started to heat up, attention definitely followed."

"Today," he continues, "she is probably one of the top—if not the No. 1—request I get. Up until recently, the Kardashians were probably the most popular celebrity cosmetic requests."