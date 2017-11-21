Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly engaged to Brad Falchuk!
The actress is set to tie the knot with the TV producer after three years of dating, according to multiple reports. The couple first sparked romance rumors back in the summer of 2014 when they were spotted on multiple dates.
Over the years, the couple has been very private about their relationship, only sharing some rare romance moments on social media. In celebration of the exciting news, let's take a look back at the couple's relationship through the years!
Getty Images
Gwyneth and Brad spark romance rumors after being spotted on multiple dates at restaurant East Borough in Culver City, Calif.
"They looked like they were enjoying each other's company," an eyewitness told E! News at the time.
Dmac/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Gwyneth and Brad are spotted attending Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party in Santa Monica, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The couple attends a screening of Gwyneth's mom Blythe Danner's movie I'll See You in My Dreams in Los Angeles.
"Gwyneth and Brad were outwardly couple-y," a source told E! News at the time. "They sat next to each other at the screening, not with her mom who sat further back."
Article continues below
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
E! News learns that Gwyneth and Brad are enjoying a romantic Italian getaway.
The couple confirms their relationship with an Instagram post to Brad's account. "My date and I #screamqueens," Brad captioned a selfie of the duo at the Scream Queens premiere.
Brad shares a photo of the couple with the caption, "Martinis made with iceberg ice. #fogoisland #happy."
Article continues below
Gwyneth posts sweet birthday selfie for Brad's birthday. "Happy birthday, handsome," she captioned the Instagram post.
Brad calls Gwyneth the "most beautiful woman of all time" in a birthday post to his leading lady.
"This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love.
PS - this is pretty much the most #Gwyneth pic I could find - it has pizza, red wine, her phone and that f--king perfect smile," he captioned the Instagram pic.
Gwyneth shares Se7en Halloween post with Brad just days before the holiday.
Article continues below
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble
One day before engagement reports surface, Gwyneth is spotted wearing a gold, square-cut ring at Goop's goopglow morning skin superpowder launch in Venice, Calif.