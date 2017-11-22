WAGS' Dominique Penn Dives Into the Deep End During Swim Lessons: "I'm Definitely Gonna Be the Next Michael Phelps"

by Mona Khalifeh

Dominique Penn is coming for Michael Phelps' gold medal.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Dominique takes a dip in the deep end with some swim lessons.

"I decided that I wanted to take some swim lessons, cause I'm 30-years-old and I can't swim," Dominique admitted.

With the help of her swim instructor, her trusty pink noodle and friends Autumn Ajirotutu and Michelle Quick, Dominique was ready to dive in!

"Girl, you let me go, imma hurt you!" Dominique screamed as she treaded through the water.

Michelle Quick & Autumn Ajirotutu Hilariously Try Golfing

Dominique Penn, WAGS

A few hoots and hollers later, Dominique ditched her instructor and was swimming to the other end of the pool on her own.

Dominique's new moves even surprised Autumn and Michelle.

"Now she done got ready for aquabotics. What is it called, water aerobics? Look at you!" Autumn exclaimed.

The confident new fish to water may have just found her calling.

"I am definitely gonna be the next Michael Phelps. Watch out world, I might be coming for that gold medal. I'm gonna hold on to the noodle though," Dominique chuckled.

Check out the hilarious moment in the clip above.

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Get Bloody for Vampire Facials on WAGS: You Kinda Look Like a Tampon

