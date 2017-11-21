Katy Perry and The Weeknd Meet for Dinner—and Cook Up Something Special for Fans

Mr. Canon / Splash News
Bon appétit!
Katy Perryand The Weeknd kicked off the holiday week with a dinner out together. On Monday night, the two were snapped by paparazzi arriving to Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood separately. According to a source, they dined together, but left apart around midnight.
While The Weeknd sported a casual light denim jacket and black jeans, the pop star looked chic in a camel double-breasted coat and nude pumps with her platinum pixie looking sleek.
However, if fans think this was a date, guess again. "They are discussing working together," a source told E! News. "They aren't dating." We're told they were joined by a "few producer types."
A second source confirmed the two are just friends, adding, "Abel is always thinking about new collaborations with talented artists. Abel has many female friends and most of them are in the industry."
While Perry has been busy on her current Witness tour, the "Starboy" singer has been in the headlines since his recent split from Selena Gomez. As the public charts his moves as a newly single man, he has been spotted out and about with different women in recent weeks, including Justin Bieber's rumored ex-flame, Yovanna Ventura.
Just last week, the "Can't Feel My Face" star was snapped leaving ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's New York City apartment. "Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together," a source told E! News. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."
"He has expressed to her that he loves her still, and they will always have a real connection," a second source revealed. "He also apologized for hurting her in the past."
While any rekindling of that romance remains to be seen, The Weeknd is not the only one revisiting a past love. Since the breakup, Gomez had been photographed out and about with her teenage ex, Justin Bieber. The two sealed any doubts about their rekindled romance with a kiss at a hockey rink.
"They are exclusive," a source confirmed to E! News. "They don't want to date anyone else. They both are very committed to making this work. Justin and Selena have grown up since the last time they were together."
While some of Hollywood's romantic sphere is a touch convoluted right now, hopefully Perry could offer The Weeknd some helpful dating advice in between all their business talk.