Eva Marcille Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star's Second Child

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Target

Upgrade Your Winter Clothes: It’s All About the Details

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Eva Longoria, Gran Hotel

Eva Longoria Producing Grand Hotel Drama Based on Popular Spanish Series

Eva Marcille, Michael Sterling

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Eva Marcille keeps the exciting news coming! 

E! News can confirm the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is pregnant and expecting her second child—a baby boy! She's already a mama to her 3-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with her ex Kevin McCall, but the baby will mark her first with boyfriend Michael Sterling.

Marcille took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside a photo of Marley and Michael, writing, "We're Expecting!!!!! 5 months in and we couldn't be more excited!!! @miketsterling gets a mini me and #Marley gets a sidekick."

Photos

Real Housewives of Atlanta OMG Moments

The America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner also spoke to People about the news.

"I said, 'Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?' And she said, 'Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,'" Marcille recalled of her daughter's comments. "I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley."

She continued, "However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I'm beyond elated to be having a boy."

So exciting! Congratulations to the growing family.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.