Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Accidentally Posts Nip-Slip Photo

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Target

Upgrade Your Winter Clothes: It’s All About the Details

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Eva Longoria, Gran Hotel

Eva Longoria Producing Grand Hotel Drama Based on Popular Spanish Series

Alicia Machado, Instagram

Instagram

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado battled breast cancer in 2013 and last month had her fourth final breast surgery. 

Monday, the 40-year-old beauty queen wanted to show her Instagram followers the progress of her cosmetic procedure and maybe accidentally overshared. 

"My beautiful people. Health is everything, and vanity leaves very little. After four breast surgeries, now they are divine," Machado wrote alongside a photo of herself with her bandages. "Thanks for all your wonderful wishes. Slowly recovering my vanity." 

Photos

Celeb Nip Slips

After only minutes of being on Machado's Instagram account, the photo was deleted. 

Photos

Miss Universe 2017 Preliminary Swimsuit Competitions

In April, Machado made waves and was praised when she joined PETA Latino and posed naked in an anti-fur campaign. 

"Proud to Be Me and Fur-Free: I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur," she declared.

This year she also served as a judge on Telemundo's Gran Oportunidad

Tuesday morning, the Venezuelan beauty shared a good-morning post and referenced reflexion and positive thoughts but did not address the photo. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.