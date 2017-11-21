CBS Fires Charlie Rose Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Charlie Rose has been fired from CBS.

A day after the veteran journalist was accused by eight women in a Washington Post report of making unwanted sexual advances toward them, the 75-year-old CBS This Morning co-host was terminated from his post at the network. He co-hosted the show since 2012 and was a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes.

"A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose's employment with CBS News, effective immediately," CBS News President David Rhodes confirmed in an internal letter to staff shared on CBS News' Twitter account. "This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program."

According to the report, the allegations were brought forth by women who had been employees or "aspired" to work for the journalist between the late 1990s and 2011 on his long-running show, Charlie Rose. Following the claims of sexual harassment, PBS and Bloomberg Television suspended production and distribution of the show.