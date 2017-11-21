8 Times Channing Tatum Danced His Way Into Our Hearts in Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" Video

Pink just dropped the music video for her single "Beautiful Trauma" and the mini film features a familiar face: Channing Tatum.

In the video, the Grammy-winning singer plays a 1950s housewife and the Magic Mike star plays her husband. At first, the couple seems to live an ordinary life in suburbia. However, the video quickly reveals that this is hardly the case. The video shows them breaking out into fabulous dance routines in their kitchen, drinking one too many cocktails and having a little frisky fun with dancer Nikki Tuazon. Pink also finds Tatum hiding in her closet wearing one of her dresses.

To see our favorite Tatum clips from the couple's fantasy marriage, check out the gallery:

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

1. When he wore a "Mr." sleep mask.

He sure looked dreamy.

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

2. When he broke out into this amazing dance routine.

Who wouldn't want to dance with the Step Up star in their kitchen?

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

3. When Pink helped him put on some lipstick.

The Magic Mike actor always looks good.

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

4. When he broke out into another dance routine.

Look at those moves!

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

5. When he made Pink a cocktail.

We'll cheers to that.

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

6. When he broke into a third (and slightly tipsy) dance routine with the singer.

Those cocktails certainly didn't impair their dance moves.

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

7. When he seemed a little too excited to join Pink and Tuazon.

 It looks like the trio had some flirty fun.

Pink, Channing Tatum, Beautiful Trauma GIF

YouTube/GIPHY

8. When he switched sleep masks with Pink.

The video ends with Tatum wearing the "Mrs." sleep mask.

Watch the video to listen to the whole song.

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

