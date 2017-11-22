"Screw Yo'self!" Feisty Kris Jenner Wears Hilarious Disguise for Christmas Shopping on KUWTK

Is that you, Kris Jenner?!

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians "A Very Kardashian Holiday" special, Kris and Jonathan Cheban put a hilarious twist on Christmas shopping.

"In recent years it's become a little more challenging to go shopping to say the least because you start to get recognized and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie and then I get distracted and I can't get my shopping done," Kris explains in this preview clip. "So leave it to Jonathan: he thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in a disguise. It's the perfect solution to not really being able to concentrate and focus on our Christmas list."