This 2017 Kardashian Gift Guide Will Probably Surprise You

Don't get us wrong: We eat up every Kardashian-Jenner launch and endorsement like SugarBearHair Vitamins . However, for this holiday gift guide, we've combed through the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars' social media posts from the last year to find items they weren't paid to promote. Lucky for us, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian have shared products they simply love or were just excited to try. We even found gift inspiration from family matriarch Kris Jenner 's IGs.

Not surprisingly, there are some luxury products here—nothing says love (and deep pockets) than Kim K.'s obsession with beauty products. Not to mention, Kourt's Fendi sliders would make any mom or style maven happy. Surprisingly, though, there are budget-friendly finds that can be found in the bevy of Kardashian snaps, stories and posts. One particular gift—courtesy of a Real Housewife—will have you clicking "Add to Cart" real quick.

Kashmere Kolor us pleasantly surprised: Kim and Khloe have come out as fans of a Real Housewives of Atlanta star's product line. "You guys, I am obsessed with this humidifier by Kim Zolciak. It's from her company called Kashmere and it smells so f*cking good. You can put any oils you want in it; she sells oils as well. My entire bathroom is literally a spa right now but it's just so pretty. And you don't have to have the light if you don't want. And it just sits there. I literally tuck it behind a photo, so you don't see it," explained Khloe over four Snaps. SHOP: Luxury Diffuser, Was $49, Now $24





RCMA Makeup While Kim is all about KKW Beauty, she's a makeup maven through and through, which means she plays with other brands beyond her own or Kylie Cosmetics. "I'm a huge RCMA fan," she said in a Snap. "Love their products. I'm so excited." This season, give the beauty buff in your life with a brand they might not recognize but is Kim K.-approved. Cream Blush Palette, $30

Diptyque Leave it to Kourtney, the seemingly most spiritual of the family, to Snap one of her favorite candles. This luxury offering is a favorite among the celeb set, and while it will cost a pretty penny, it's also super practical for those who don't appreciate a quality scent. SHOP: Baies Scented Candle, $34-$64





Hyperice Here's for the fitness fiend in your life: Khloe is a big fan of stretching before and after a workout. She uses foam roamers to help sooth the tension in tight muscles. "I think any foam roller is great, but this one is super cool," she said in a Snap. Why? It vibrates as she rolls. SHOP: Vyper Foam Roller Massager, $199.95





Promise Rutherford Cabernet Savignon Got any wine aficionados in your life? They must've saw Khloe's Snap of her two bottled deliveries from Napa. The quality of this red comes courtesy of micro-farming techniques, which apparently deserves a waiting list. The 2014 vintage became available in September 2017 but is, of course, in limited production. That means if you don't sign up now, you might have to wait until the next holiday season. SHOP: Promise Rutherford Cabernet Savignon, $250

La Fleur Boquets We've seen it on Kim and Khloe's Snaps...and also Jessica Alba's, Hilary Duff's and more celeb social accounts. Stars love these arrangements. Why? They feature roses that are freeze-dried to last a whole year. Yes, that means they look and smell like they have been freshly cut. All. Year. Long. You can even customize the amount, shape and color of the flowers and box. This may cost more than your average bouquet, but for the time the roses are being put to work, it's quite a deal. SHOP: Grande Square, $499





Burts Bees Baby Where does the matriarch of such a famous family get her holiday ideas from? The same place we all do: Oprah. "Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby#bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!! Can't wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren ❤️ #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. SHOP: Family Pajamas, $10-$40





MDNA Skin When Madonna comes out with a skin-care line, you try it. And that's exactly what Kim K. did when she was sent a whole package of the pop queen's products. "Thank you so much Madonna! I'm excited to try this all tonight. I've heard amazing things," Kim said in a Snap. The collection includes an eye mask, serum, rose mist and even this device, which helps promote ingredient delivery but also removes impurities. SHOP: Skin Rejuvenator, $557

Lancome Too much of a good thing is never enough. Case in point: Kourtney's favorite mascara—the mom-of-three loads up on the product. This red-carpet staple makes for the perfect stocking stuffing. If you're looking to make a bigger impact, you can always double, triple or quadruple up on the quantity—should your giftee be a fierce mascara loyalist like Kourt. SHOP: Hypnose Drama, $27.50





Knesko Kim has become a reliable resource when it comes to luxury beauty products we need to try. Even with pretty much every must-have at her fingertips, the makeup maven still gets amped when testing new essentials. "I'm so excited to try these diamond and gold eye masks and then face masks," Kim said in a snap. "This makes me so happy." SHOP: Diamond Radiance Collagen Face Mask, $39

Mirmir Ever wonder why the Kardashian-Jenner crew always look so flawless in their photo-booth pics? The famous family gets a little additional help from Mirmir—hi-def images, GIFs and videos that automatically smooth out wrinkles and dark spots, give you a natural contour and basically Photoshop your face before the photos instantly print out or send to your email. The family will oftentimes have a Mirmir installation available for launch parties, birthdays and beyond. Luckily for you, while the brand has offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal, it will travel out of those areas as well. SHOP: Call for pricing.





Guerlain Kim swears by the French brand and its rich, fragrant moisturizing cream. If you can afford it, why not? Your giftee will definitely feel special, as this formula plumps, firms and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Not to mention, the packagaing is super-luxe. This may be a case where you buy for them but accidentally keep for yourself, right? SHOP: Orchidée Impériale The Rich Cream, $455





Dolce & Gabbana Your mother may not be Hollywood's most famous momager, but she's worked hard raising you right. Take inspiration from Kris Jenner—in that epic IG shot in which a blonde pixie and Champagne never paired better—and give Mom a fancy gift she'll feel like a million bucks in. SHOP: Pajama Blouse in Printed Silk, $695

