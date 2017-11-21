Daphne Oz Poses Naked and Reveals Her Pregnancy Weight

Daphne Oz

Instagram

Daphne Oz is feeling empowered—and it shows.

Thirty-eight weeks into her third pregnancy, the 31-year-old mom-to-be snapped a nude selfie and decided to share it with her Instagram followers Tuesday. "Well...we are very close now. 193 lbs. (so my doctor tells me—I don't own a scale)," Daphne wrote. "Definitively not all baby."

Daphne took the photo Monday night, although she was initially only planning to share it with her family. "I have collages of each baby growing in my belly and try to write myself little reminders of what it felt like to know their movements and the excitement of holding them inside me before I got to know the actual people that would emerge," she explained. "But I decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred...We do so much in this skin. We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. And then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else). These last few weeks of pregnancy have gone so fast and slow and it got me thinking about a lot. I feel like you guys think these thoughts too. BIG LOVE!"

Preserving her modesty a bit, Daphne strategically placed a few pink doodles over her bare hips. On the whole, the author's followers thanked her for sharing a message of body positivity.

Daphne's not the only celebrity who's posed nude while pregnant, of course:

Naya Rivera

Brian Bowen Smith

Naya Rivera

The Glee gal took it all off for a NSFW shoot with Yahoo Style.

Kim Kardashian, Pregnant, Naked, Selfie

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slammed those who dare criticize her pregnancy body.

Kourtney Kardashian, DuJour

Brian Bowen Smith/DuJour

Kourtney Kardashian

The soon to be mom of three bared it all for DuJour

Kelly Rowland

ELLE.com

Kelly Rowland

The pregnant singer took it all off for a super-sexy nude photo shoot for Elle.

Christina Aguilera

Brian Bowen Smith and VMagazine.com

Christina Aguilera

The "Beautiful" singer posed in the buff for V Magazine.

Sienna Miller, Jonathan Yeo painting

Jonathan Yeo/ jonathanyeo.com

Sienna Miller

Marlowe's mom stripped down for artist Jonathan Yeo, who later revealed her portrait as part of his (I've Got You) Under My Skin exhibit in Berlin. 

Alessandra Ambrosio

facebook.com

Alessandra Ambrosio

Posing nearly nude is just part of the job for this Victoria's Secret stunner, so it's clear why she looks so at ease in this personal photo she posted on her Facebook page.

 

Jessica Simpson, Elle Cover

Elle

Jessica Simpson

Not only did Jess reveal the full monty for the April issue of Elle, the former pop star also confirmed that she and fiancé Eric Johnson are expecting a girl and that they've picked a "nontraditional" name for their baby.

Mariah Carey, Life and Style Cover

Life & Style

Mariah Carey

Instead of using a "hand bra," Mimi rocked long, wavy mermaid locks to cover her chest when she bared it all for Life & Style in 2011. And while the singer isn't the first to pull off this pose, she is the only celeb so far who's done it with twins!

Shayne Lamas

Courtesy of Peter Baratti

Shayne Lamas

Save for a pair of sky-high platform boots, the former Leave It to Lamas E! reality star decided to document her pregnancy in October 2011 with a series of nearly nude photos flaunting her burgeoning belly.

Miranda Kerr, W Magazine

W Magazine/Patrick Demarchelier

Miranda Kerr

For W magazine's family issue in 2010, the Victoria's Secret supermodel and then-new wife to Orlando Bloom wasn't afraid to show off her pregnancy body in full, er, bloom.

Claudia Schiffer, Vogue

Karl Lagerfeld for VOGUE

Claudia Schiffer

No stranger to taking it off for the camera lens, the sultry supermodel looked totally at ease when she stripped down during her third pregnancy for Italian Vogue in 2010.

Christina Aguilera, Marie Claire

Marie Claire

Christina Aguilera

"I was paranoid," Xtina revealed to Marie Claire in 2008, about being pregnant with son Max while touring for her album Back to Basics. "There are so many things that could go wrong—somebody could slip, somebody could fall, I could fall. There was no way in hell I was going to jeopardize my baby for my show." So the pop star wound up secretly wearing a heart monitor onstage.

Britney Spears, Harper's Bazaar, Cover

Harper's Bazaar

Britney Spears

Before her very public meltdown in 2008, Brit-Brit glowed one year earlier on the August issue of Harper's Bazaar when she was six months pregnant with Jayden James—and sporting black hair!

Monica Bellucci, Italian Vanity Fair

Italian Vanity Fair

Monica Bellucci

Bellissima! In 2004, the sexy Italian star stunned on the cover Italian Vanity Fair.

Demi Moore, Vanity Fair, Cover

Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair

Demi Moore

Whoa, the actress created a huge controversy when she posed in the buff for Vanity Fair while pregnant with third daughter Tallulah back in 1991. Little did she know she would be paving the way for future Hollywood mothers-to-be.

Daphne met John Jovanovic when they were students at Princeton University. They tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Philomena "Philo" Bijou Jovanovic, on Feb. 26, 2014. Their son, Jovan Jovanovic Jr.—nicknamed "John-John"—arrived on Oct. 21, 2015. Daphne announced her third pregnancy on The Chew in June, two months before she left the talk show.

