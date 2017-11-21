Julianne Hough on Married Life, Returning to Dancing With the Stars and What's Next for Her

Julianne Hough returned to Dancing With the Stars for the first time in season 25 to guest judge the finals, which presented a unique opportunity for the singer and dancer.
"I just felt like I could just talk to them, I wasn't concerned in my head of ‘I already said that. There's no room to grow or it needs more,'" she told E! News after the show. "I kind of just spoke from the heart, and it was fun. I loved being back in there."
As for who she thinks will win the mirrorball trophy, Julianne wasn't spilling the tea, but she did concede Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas as well as Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold were strong pairs. But don't count out Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, Frankie has a strong fanbase, she said.
"Honestly, you never know," Julianne said.
Julianne sat out this season of Dancing With the Stars due to movie filming commitments in Alabama, but will she be back?
"I'm not sure, as of now there's no plans, but we'll see," she said. "Dancing With the Stars is my family and you always come back to family, right?"
Click play on the video above to hear more from Julianne, including what's next for her and how married life is treating her.
Dancing With the Stars season 25 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. on ABC.