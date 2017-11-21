Gayle King "Reeling" Over Charlie Rose Sexual Assault Allegations: "He Doesn't Get a Pass"

King said she is "still reeling" from the accusations made against Rose.

"I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called. [Oprah Winfrey] called and said, 'Are you OK?' I am not OK. After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read. That said, I think we have to make this matter to women—the women who have spoken up and the women who have not spoken up because they're afraid. I'm hoping that now they will take the step to speak out, too, that this becomes a moment of truth," a wearied King said. "I've enjoyed a friendship and a partnership with Charlie for the past five years. I have held him in such high regard, and I'm really struggling, because what do you say when someone you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I'm really grappling with that."

But that doesn't mean King has forgiven Rose for his alleged misconduct.

"Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn't get a pass from anyone in this room," King said. "We are all deeply affected. We are all rocked by this. I want to echo what Norah said: I really applaud the woman who speak up. Despite the friendship, he doesn't get a pass, because I can't stop thinking about the anguish of these women, what happened to their dignity, what happened to their bodies, what happened maybe to even their careers. I can't stop thinking about that and the pain that they're going through. I also find that you can hold two ideas in your head at the same time. You can grapple with things. To be very honest with you, I'm still trying to assess all of this. I'm still trying to sort it out, because this is not the man I know—but I am also clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and very damaged by this."