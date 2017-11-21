Dancing With the Stars Eliminated Drew Scott, But He's Not Done Busting a Move Yet—Watch Out Jonathan!

Drew Scott isn't done dancing. While the Property Brothers star and professional dance partner Emma Slater were sent home during the Dancing With the Stars finals, there will be more dancing in his future.

"I am going to make Jonathan do more dancing," Drew told E! News about his brother and Property Brothers costar Jonathan Scott. "So if you watch our shows I will make Jonathan do more dancing."

Look for Emma and fiancé Sasha Farber to pop up on Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House to teach Drew and Linda Phan how to dance for their upcoming wedding.