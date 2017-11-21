Pink Slams Christina Aguilera Feud Rumors, Calls 2017 AMAs a "Celebration of Women"

Happy 34th Birthday, Nikki and Brie Bella! Let's Celebrate With Some Sizzling Pics of the Sexy Total Divas Stars
Imagine Pink's surprise after the 2017 American Music Awards, when viewers accused her of shading Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard. Pink had opened the show to massive applause, performing a cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" with Kelly Clarkson, and she was moments away from scaling the side of a JW Marriott in downtown L.A. to sing "Beautiful Trauma." Katy Perry, who was in Shanghai for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, tweeted, "HOLY S--T @PINK'S @AMA PERFORMANCE IS THE STUFF OF LEGEND."
Ellen DeGeneres, who was watching the show from home, also praised the 38-year-old pop star. "Just when you think you've seen it all, @Pink outdoes herself," the host tweeted. "Wow."
But for every compliment Pink received on social media Sunday night, she received an equal amount of backlash for seemingly making faces during Aguilera's tribute. In between her two performances, Pink caught wind of the growing backlash online. "Christina f--king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent," she told her Twitter followers. "Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's."
Pink thought that was the end of it.
Randy Holmes/ABC
Instead, amid rumors of a revived rivalry with her former "Lady Marmalade" collaborator, Pink took to Twitter again late Monday night to silence her critics. "Last night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible. I scaled a building. While singing live," she tweeted. "Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together. I choose to remember last night as being a celebration of women, of [Diana Ross], of Whitney, of love and life and joy and all things good. THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage—wether it be right side up or sideways."
In the end, Pink wrote, "All love."
Last night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible. I scaled a building. While singing live.— P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017
Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together.— P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017
I choose to remember last night as being a celebration of women, of Diana, of Whitney, of love and life and joy and all things good. THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage- wether it be right side up or sideways. All love ??— P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017
Aguilera, for her part, has not publicly addressed Pink's reaction to her performance of Houston's "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "Run to You" and "I'm Every Woman."
After the show, Aguilera shared a video thanking the Houston family for inviting her to sing the late artist's biggest hits. "To the AMAs, to Whitney's beautiful family, thank you so much for this incredible opportunity," the singer said. "Thank you so much for making a little girl's dream come true. I've had the time of my life, and I hope I did you proud, Whitney. I love you forever."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!