Pink Slams Christina Aguilera Feud Rumors, Calls 2017 AMAs a "Celebration of Women"

Imagine Pink's surprise after the 2017 American Music Awards, when viewers accused her of shading Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard. Pink had opened the show to massive applause, performing a cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" with Kelly Clarkson, and she was moments away from scaling the side of a JW Marriott in downtown L.A. to sing "Beautiful Trauma." Katy Perry, who was in Shanghai for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, tweeted, "HOLY S--T @PINK'S @AMA PERFORMANCE IS THE STUFF OF LEGEND."

Ellen DeGeneres, who was watching the show from home, also praised the 38-year-old pop star. "Just when you think you've seen it all, @Pink outdoes herself," the host tweeted. "Wow."

But for every compliment Pink received on social media Sunday night, she received an equal amount of backlash for seemingly making faces during Aguilera's tribute. In between her two performances, Pink caught wind of the growing backlash online. "Christina f--king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent," she told her Twitter followers. "Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's."

Pink thought that was the end of it.