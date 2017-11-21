Marc Anthony and Casper Smart's Selfie Proves Jennifer Lopez's Exes Can Get Along

by Elyse Dupre |

A post shared by Beau Smart (@beaucaspersmart) on

It doesn't look like there's any bad blood between Jennifer Lopez's exes Marc Anthony and Casper Smart. J.Lo's former beaus snapped a selfie together at one of Anthony's recent shows in Miami.

"If you've never seen his show you are really missing out," Casper wrote in the caption of the photo showcasing the "You Sang to Me" singer putting his arm around the choreographer. "A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated! #miami #alllove #respect."

Lopez was married to Anthony for seven years before calling it quits in 2011. However, the couple didn't finalize their divorce until 2014. They share two kids, Max and Emme, who are both nine. It also looks like the former spouses are still on good terms. Anthony recently celebrated his birthday at one of Lopez's shows in Las Vegas. They've also reunited for their humanitarian relief initiative Somos Una Voz.

The "On the Floor" singer started being romantically linked to Smart in 2011. The couple briefly split in 2014 and then reunited in 2015. However, the two performers called it quits for good in 2016.

 

The "Jenny From the Block" singer now has a new man in her life. She is currently dating former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who was formerly married to Cynthia Rodriguez. He has two children of his own: Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9. The couple have enjoyed several joint family outings.

