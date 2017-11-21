Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Gives Birth to Baby No. 3: Kenzo Kash

Congrats to Kevin Hartand Eniko Hart!

The comedian and actor and his wife of more than a year, formerly known as Eniko Parrish, have welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo. He joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, Kevin's children from a previous marriage.

"God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling," Kevin tweeted Tuesday. "Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts." On Instagram, he added, "God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts"

Last week, Kevin postponed a phone interview with the Power 95.3 radio station in Orlando—fueling rumors Eniko had gone into labor. (She hadn't.)

Kevin and Eniko took to Instagram this past Mother's Day to announce that they are expecting their first baby together. They revealed their upcoming son's name and celebrated at a lavish Lion King-themed baby shower at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu in September.