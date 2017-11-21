Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Gives Birth to Baby No. 3: Kenzo Kash

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Congrats to Kevin Hartand Eniko Hart!
The comedian and actor and his wife of more than a year, formerly known as Eniko Parrish, have welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo. He joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, Kevin's children from a previous marriage.
"God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling," Kevin tweeted Tuesday. "Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts." On Instagram, he added, "God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts"
Last week, Kevin postponed a phone interview with the Power 95.3 radio station in Orlando—fueling rumors Eniko had gone into labor. (She hadn't.)
Kevin and Eniko took to Instagram this past Mother's Day to announce that they are expecting their first baby together. They revealed their upcoming son's name and celebrated at a lavish Lion King-themed baby shower at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu in September.
Kevin and Eniko wed in August 2016 and have since weathered a couple of scandals.
This past summer, Hart was the subject of cheating rumors after photos of him and a mystery woman sitting together in the backseat of a car surfaced online. Kevin said the speculation was untrue and also wrote on Instagram at the time, "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS."
In September, Kevin took to Instagram to publicly apologize to his pregnant wife and his kids for some "bad" behavior on his part and to say that someone was trying to extort him for "financial gains" as a result of his actions.
He did not specify what he did. TMZ reported at the time that a person attempted and failed to extort the actor with a suggestive video of him and a woman and that the authorities then got involved.
A source later E! News that Eniko is aware of what's going on and that Kevin is not perfect, adding, "She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what's to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her."