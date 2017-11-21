Sofia Carson Adds Disney Magic to the Holidays and Shares Her Highlights From 2017

For Carson, being part of the celebration was a full circle moment of sorts. "A big tradition for us was actually coming here to New York to celebrate the holidays and Thanksgiving and to see the Saks windows," she said. "Since we lived in Florida, we would go up to Orlando a lot—to Disney World—and go around Christmastime, which is the most magical time of year at Disney." And as a little girl, the "Ins and Out" singer said, "I was obsessed with Disney princesses. I knew every soundtrack to every movie. Snow White was probably one of the first ones I saw, because it was the first animated feature—which is so cool. It's Walt Disney's first princess. I think I always related most to Snow White and Belle because they both had dark hair! I just fell in love with the fairy tale of it all, and the music especially. I would spend my days running around my living room singing and dancing to the Snow White soundtrack or the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack."

Carson will get to share her holiday cheer with an even bigger audience when she appears in Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic, premiering Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. "I did a special that's going to air on Freeform with Whoopi Goldberg. We go behind the scenes and see how they transform overnight from Halloween to Christmas. It's the craziest thing to see how the magic happens," said the singer, who previously performed in last year's televised event. "Doing those specials is always really magical. Performing at Cinderella's Castle is so surreal."

Many of Carson's dreams have come true in the last year, and with Thanksgiving approaching, she's taking stock of all that she's accomplished. "I think today is definitely going to be one of those I will remember for the rest of my life and keep really close to my heart. The Fourth of July was really special; I got to sing the National Anthem on the steps of the Capitol. I got to perform for Britney Spears at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which is pretty freakin' crazy. That was unreal. Going to the Oscars was definitely one of those moments I'll never forget," Carson recalled to E! News. "And also, I performed at WE Day in Toronto. I performed a stripped down version of my song 'Back to Beautiful,' with just piano and voice, to a bunch of kids who are doing their part to change the world. That was also one of my favorite things I've ever done."