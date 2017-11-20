Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Didn't Sue Over Nude Photo Leak Scandal

The outraged star, who has a way with words, admitted, "I feel like I got gangbanged by the f--king planet. There was not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me."

She continued, "You could just be at a barbecue and someone could just pull it up on their phone."

The Hunger Games star also added that some women contacted her about bringing a lawsuit, but the A-lister revealed that she decided not to sue Apple or others over the hacked photos because they weren't going to get the images off the Internet.

She bluntly said, "None of that was going to bring me peace and none of that was going to bring my nude body back to me and Nick [Holt], the person they were intended for."

The actress said that even a year and a half after the leak, she still felt the residual effects of having her body exposed to the world without her permission.

On the podcast, Lawrence recalled a time a year and a half ago that that someone came up to tell her that she was a good role model for girls; she says had to run into a bathroom and sob.

The Passengers star said, "I felt like an impostor or I felt like I can't believe someone still feels that way."