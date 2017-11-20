Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Finals: Who Will Win (and Who Won't)?

As for who might actually take home that mirrorball trophy tomorrow night, it really is anyone's game. Jordan and Lindsey have both been at the front of the pack since the beginning, though Frankie has been at the top of the leaderboard a couple of times as well. They've all been plagued by injuries (both new and old) throughout the season, but they've all managed to dance through them, even if that meant they lost out on perfect scores.

Based purely on talent, Jordan is one of the best dancers the show has ever had. But he also started out that good, which might have turned some people against him. Lindsey also started the season getting pretty high scores, though she's been struggling a little bit in the past few weeks and might not have the votes to win. Frankie, on the other hand, surprised everyone (including himself) with the fact that he can really dance.

He wants to win this show so badly, and it could actually work. We'll just have to see what happens tomorrow night!

Dancing with the Stars' season 25 finale airs tomorrow night at 9 p.m. on ABC.