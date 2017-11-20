Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary: A Retrospective of Their Epic Coupledom

They're notorious; they're infamous; they're in love—still.

Who ever thought that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt would be one of the most resilient marriages in Hollywood? Not us! But that's exactly what Speidi is—an all-blonde, fame-loving force of nature that has defied the odds, falling in love in a (sometimes) hopeless place: the world of reality television.

America first met the towheaded couple back in the party-till-you drop days of MTV's The Hills. Hopping from reality show to reality show, the twosome have been on more than one wild ride over the last decade.

The duo has once again been making headlines once again now that they are the proud parents to one-month-old Gunner Pratt. After the birth of their wee one, these two are seemingly more in love with each other than ever—if that's even possible.

Earlier today, Mrs. Pratt took to Instagram to gush over her baby's daddy: "Happy 9 year anniversary! It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same. You are my soulmate, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my everything. We have fought through so much to be together. Every moment of it has been such a blessing."

And every moment of Spencer and Heidi's love is a #blessing for us all...