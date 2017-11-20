Jennifer Garner's Thanksgiving Preparations Sound Intense: ''It's Precision Cooking!''

Jennifer Garner leaves no room for error when it comes to holiday prep.

E! News chatted with the A-lister at the premiere of her new film, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, where she revealed her recipe to a perfect Thanksgiving gathering is inspired by the one and only Ina Garten.

Garner said she follows the Food Network star's step-by-step instructions, which includes making lists, lists and more lists. "I've got to get my timeline written out, à la Barefoot Contessa," Jen said, referencing Garten's super popular lifestyle show. "She really asks you to make out a timeline what needs to happen when."