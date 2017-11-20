Jennifer Garner's Thanksgiving Preparations Sound Intense: ''It's Precision Cooking!''

Jennifer Garner leaves no room for error when it comes to holiday prep.
E! News chatted with the A-lister at the premiere of her new film, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, where she revealed her recipe to a perfect Thanksgiving gathering is inspired by the one and only Ina Garten.
Garner said she follows the Food Network star's step-by-step instructions, which includes making lists, lists and more lists. "I've got to get my timeline written out, à la Barefoot Contessa," Jen said, referencing Garten's super popular lifestyle show. "She really asks you to make out a timeline what needs to happen when."
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
That timeline includes noting, Garner added, "When you set the rolls to rise, when you punch them down, when you set them to rise again... When you baste the turkey, when you get the sweet potato pudding ready, when it goes in the oven… You see what I mean?"
"It's precision cooking," the actress quipped, and yes, this confirms Jen is a total super mom. "Mostly I just have a bunch of timers around the kitchen and notes everywhere."
And now that two years have passed since Garner began life as a single mom following her split from Ben Affleck, she still has no interest in dating again, per an interview with news.com.au.
"I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told the outlet. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"
She also remarked, "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."
But from both Garner and Affleck's perspective, it's important to come together during the holidays for the sake of their children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.
The Justice League star confirmed to E! News they'll spend Thanksgiving together, sharing in a recent interview, "My mom's coming out, and I think my brother [Casey Affleck] will come over. We'll go down the street and see Matt [Damon's] family. Thanksgiving's a nice holiday."
See Garner in The Tribes of Palos Verdes when it hits theaters Dec. 1.