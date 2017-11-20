Charlie Rose Apologizes, Denies Accusations of Sexual Harassment by Eight Women

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Charlie Rose has apologized to eight former female colleagues that allege he made unwanted sexual advances against them.
Hours ago, the Washington Post published accounts from women, five who spoke anonymously and three who shared their identities, detailing the television personality's alleged inappropriate behavior toward them while employed or aspiring to work on the Charlie Rose show from the late 1990s through 2011.
In a statement shared to his Twitter account, Rose said he felt "greatly embarrassed" by the accusations but does "not believe" all the accounts are "accurate."
Rose, 75, said, "In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues."
He continued, "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."
Rose's statement concluded, "I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives."
According to The Post, five recounted Rose inappropriately touching them, two said he exposed his nude body to them and one recalled him groping her backside at a party. The women who came forward range in age from 21 to 37, and the group of young assistants and producers who accompanied Rose on his travels were called "Charlie's Angels."
Rose's former assistant Kyle Godfrey-Ryan claimed she witnessed the host walking naked in front of her "at least a dozen" times while she worked at his residence, and often received lewd phone calls from him.
Reah Bravo, an associate producer for his PBS program starting in 2007, accused Rose of making "unwanted sexual advances" against her while she too worked at his home in New York. "It has taken 10 years and a fierce moment of cultural reckoning for me to understand these moments for what they were," she told the publication. "He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim."
Amidst the scandal, E! News has confirmed that PBS, CBS and Bloomberg have suspended Rose and production on Charlie Rose was halted. "PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations," a Spokesperson for the public broadcaster said in a statement. "We are immediately suspending distribution of Charlie Rose.
Likewise, CBS shared, "Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously."
Bloomberg also told E! News, "We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV and radio."