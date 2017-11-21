You're Doing It Wrong: Curling Your Hair into Natural Waves

Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty Images
Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty Images
Wrap, twist, hold, let go—this is probably how you're curling your hair.
Good news: this is still the best way to prefect curls, but we learned a new tip that may change your routine. Last night at the 2017 American Music Awards, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman revealed the best way to natural-looking curls: multiple barrels.
To complete Sadie Sink's natural waves, the beauty pro used all three barrels from the Paul Mitchell Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Curling Iron. The 1" barrel helped to create loose curls. The 1.25" styling cone resulted in tighter curls. And, the 0.75" barrel produced ringlets. By alternating the sizes throughout the hair, the stylist was able to add texture and volume to the Stranger Things star's red tresses.
Paul Mitchell Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Curling Iron, $99.99
Once the curls were complete, the beauty pro shook out the curls with his hands, then braided her hair on the small side of her side part, pinning the braid at the nape of the neck with a bobby pin. To keep everything in place, Ryan then applied Paul Mitchell Neon Sugar Confection Hairspray, a strong hold hairspray.
Will you try the hairstylist's method? Tell us below!
RELATED ARTICLE: How to Backcomb, a.k.a. Tease Your Hair Like a Pro