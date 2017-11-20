Alessandra Ambrosio's Farewell to Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows: Relive 17 Years of Wings and Lingerie

It may be time for Alessandra Ambrosio to hang up her wings.

On the heels of walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, a source tells E! News that the supermodel had decided to retire from the event.

"She wants to put more time into her companies and is focusing on her clothing line and new haircare line," an insider revealed to E! News. "Alessandra has said that she can't even believe that she has been in the show this many years and is so thankful, but her time to retire from Victoria's Secret has officially come. "

After 17 years, the supermodel has certainly become a familiar face among fans. In addition, the mother-of-two has modeled more than a few unforgettable bras and looks in front of millions of fans.

Instead of mourning Alessandra's departure from the show, we're celebrating just some of her many awe-worthy looks in our gallery below.