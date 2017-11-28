Bruno Mars Reveals Inspiration Behind 24K Magic Live at the Apollo

Bruno Mars is getting ready to premiere his TV special.
The 32-year-old singer's 24K Magic Live at the Apollo is set to air on Nov. 29, but before it premieres, Mars is dishing exclusively to E! News about what we can expect fromthe TV event.
"You are about to see this album completely come to life in a magical setting like the Apollo Theater," he tells us. "You will see me and my band, having the time of our lives, inviting everyone to Harlem to our party. Hopefully, the viewers are going to feel like they are right there with us."
And Mars explains that this show will be more intimate compared to a concert setting.
"Well I have been fortunate and lucky to have been able to play all over the world," he says. "A place that has been on my bucket list forever has been the Apollo Theater. It would have been much easier for us to throw some cameras up at one of these shows on tour, you know, and collect a few-I could have picked the best performances from each city, but I don't know. That didn't feel like the right thing to do."
He continues, "As far as, this is going to be on TV, what can we do to make it different and special? For me personally, just walking into the building at the Apollo for the first time in my life was already special for me. Trying to figure out how we take our show and put it in that setting, that was a challenge. We downsized it and made it more of an intimate show. It was one of the best, definitely the best reaction from the audience that we have ever got in our eyes."
Mars was inspired to play at the Apollo Theater from a young age.
"Some of my favorite artists in the world have played at the Apollo," he shares. "I grew up watching artists there with my family. Before American Idol and X Factor, The Voice and all these things and competitions, there was Showtime at the Apollo. It was very cut throat and it's kind of a model that I live by and stand by with my band. You get up on that stage, you give it to them and if you do it right, they are going to stand and cheer. If they don't, then they will let you know. That mentality is kind of my forever mentality and when you get up on that stage, you get ready to blow someone away."
So does he have a favorite song to perform?
"They are all different," he says. "There are only nine songs on the album and I wanted to give different tempos, different feelings and emotions. I wanted each song to tell a different story. Hopefully, you feel that when you watch it."
And it sounds like this project is his main focus at the moment, as he tells us he's not currently working on any new music.
"Absolutely not," he shares. "No. I am enjoying my time. I've worked so hard on this album. I went crazy in the studio. The fact that people are dancing and showing up to the shows, and I'm getting opportunities to do TV specials, this is like the victory lap for me. Confirms that I am not crazy. All that work that I put into the studio was well worth it. I'm going to enjoy this for a little while and then hopefully will get back into the studio again."
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo will air Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. on CBS.