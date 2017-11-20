How to Look Like a Victoria's Secret Angel in 6 Steps

Being a Victoria's Secret model may be easier than you think.

While it may be hard to watch a runway show featuring models like Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio in lingerie, and not compare yourself, we have good news: Channeling your inner Victoria's Secret model is easy. You don't have to lose weight or change your physical appearance—you're beautiful, too. In order to feel sexy enough to strut down a runway with enough confidence to turn heads, you just need some motivation in the form of beauty maintenance, because who doesn't feel beautiful after getting her hair, makeup and nails done, right?

Luckily, the brand has revealed all of the steps that each model took before walking down in the popular fashion show.