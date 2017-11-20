British Monarchy Valued at Over $88 Billion as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Celebrate 70th Anniversary

No surprise here, it still pays to be royal!

According to a new report from Brand Finance, the British Monarchy is currently valued at more than $88 billion, up from previous estimates of around $77 billion.

Its tangible assets, which include the Crown Jewels, Crown Estate, Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, account for $33 billion of the total net worth. The remaining $55 billion is what the U.K. anticipates the beloved institution to contribute to the national economy in years ahead.

There's an important distinction between British Monarchy and royal family to note, as the Monarchy references the actual institution lead by the head of state (Queen Elizabeth II) while the latter is made up of the Queen and her relatives as private citizens. The private finances of the Windsor family are not disclosed, per Brand Finance's findings.