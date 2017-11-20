EXCLUSIVE!

Stella Maxwell Reveals How She Got Her Body Runway Ready for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  by
  • &

Meg Swertlow

Before the models hit China for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday, Stella Maxwell spilled some pre-runway secrets to E! News in NYC.

While getting fitted for her "heaviest" wings yet, Stella, who was born in Belgium, admitted she was "overwhelmed" by her "amazing" new wings, which consisted of various blue and white circles fixed to her back.

Outfitted in blue and white thigh highs and gloves, the model, who has been dating Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, dished on how she gets her already enviable form runway ready before all eyes are on her during the highly coveted gig.

"Mainly I just focus on weight training and toning and lengthening," she said. "I think models are kind of like dancers and I think you have to respect your body in that way and just tone it, building it from within...which means eating well."

In addition to her workouts, Maxwell says that she does both high temperature sweats and saunas.

As previously confirmed by E! News, Harry StylesMiguelHamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang served as this year's musical guests. The announcement came days after it was revealed that Katy Perry would be unable to make it over visa issues and VS veteran Gigi Hadid was forced to unexpectedly drop out

Early issues aside, the show went on—even after Bella Hadid's accidental nip slip and Chinese model Ming Xi took a serious runway tumble.

Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Lily Aldrige, Adriana Lima, Alessandra AmbrosioKarlie KlossMartha HuntTaylor Hill and more all hit the catwalk in Shanghai for the show, which will air Nov. 28 on CBS. 

