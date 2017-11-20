Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Hits the Gym Less Than Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Georgina Rodriguez is slowly swinging back into her regular routine and the new mom is giving working out a shot as she shows us in a sneak peek on Instagram.
"I love it! Marvelous gym! #amplitude #goodvibes #cr7crunchfitness @cristiano." she captioned the video in Spanish of herself with a balance trainer and a medicine ball.
The Spanish model gave birth on Nov. 12 to her first child Alana Martina with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.
But she wasn't just training at any gym, the 24-year-old star was getting her workout on at her beau's gym in Spain.
In March, the soccer stud teamed up with Crunch and opened his own gym in Madrid.
Ronaldo announced the birth of his fourth child on social media.
"Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" he wrote in Portuguese on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and 7-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wearing scrubs and appearing beside Georgina and the baby on a hospital bed.
Instagram.com/georginagio
Two days later, Rodriguez shared a heartfelt message and photo of herself, in a white silk robe, holding their little bundle of joy while being surrounded by flower arrangements that were sent to the hospital by family and friends.
"Alana Martina was born on 11-12-17. Being a mother and caring for the children at home for all of this time has helped me experience a supreme happiness and now with the arrival of Alana Martina, we are now complete, and happier than ever," the 22-year-old new mom wrote in Spanish. "I want to personally thank the hospital for the impeccable attention they've given us before, during and after the labor. I also want to thank our family and friends for the calls, messages, visits, and thoughtfulness they've had with us over the past couple of days."
The soccer star and Georgina have been dating for more than a year. Her pregnancy was made public in July, a month after Ronaldo confirmed the arrival of his twin son and daughter, named Mateo and Eva, who were born via surrogate.