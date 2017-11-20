Armie Hammer Calls Out Double Standard Between Nate Parker & Casey Affleck's Treatment in Hollywood

Armie Hammer is not shy about sharing his opinion.

As Hollywood faces a variety of sexual misconduct allegations against some of the most famous actors, producers and other male figures in the business, Hammer is pointing out what he considers a double standard in how the industry has treated some of the accused, specifically Nate Parker and Casey Affleck.

In a frank interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Birth of a Nation actor addressed the fallout around his former director, Parker, after past rape allegations reemerged the summer before the film was widely released.

The timing of the headlines "was orchestrated for sure," Hammer alleged to THR. "There was another person in the industry, who had a competing film for the Academy Awards, who decided to release all of the phone records and information. I've been told who did it—by several people."

While Hammer did not name anyone, the headlines he's referring to brought Parker's 1999 alleged rape charges to the forefront of the pop culture conversation last summer.