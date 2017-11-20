Anne Wojcicki's Mom Says Alex Rodriguez Wasn't Smart Enough to Date the Entrepreneur

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Charlie Rose Apologizes for Sexual Harassment

Necessary Realness: It's Turtleneck Time

"Forbes" List of the World's Highest-Paid Women in Music

Alex Rodriguez, Anne Wojcicki, Met Gala 2016, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Well, it looks like there's no love lost between Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend, Anne Wojcicki's family.

The 23andMe co-founder dated the former baseball stud for most of 2016, but the entrepreneur's mother, Esther Wojcicki, knew they'd never last.

In a New York Times piece covering Anne, there was no surpassing the topic of her relationship with A-Rod. Though Anne remained positive in recalling their romance, Esther wasn't afraid to reveal her true feelings about him.

"I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man," Esther said. "He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background. We couldn't have an intellectual conversation about anything."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

She continued, "His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn't even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working."

Esther even sent her wishes to A-Rod's current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock

"I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world," she continued. "We couldn't go anywhere with [Alex]. If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we'd be looking around, and people would be saying, 'We just want a selfie with A-Rod.' He can't walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab. That will work better with J-Lo because she's like, 'Take a picture of me anytime.'"

Anne even joked about her mother's thoughts on Alex.

"When I started dating Alex, my mom was like, 'What's an A-Rod?'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Mom, that's his name.'"

But all jokes aside, Anne said her cultural collision of a romance with Alex was "really fun."

"Alex is a really sweet guy. He's a smart guy. He's a good person," she explained. "Alex lives in this world of cash-flow businesses, and Silicon Valley lives in this world of the potential of the future. So it was actually kind of a really fun conversation."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.