Rashida Jones' Favorite Foundation Is Less Than $10 at Target

Rashida Jones has finally found a foundation that works for her.

"The first ten years of my career, no one ever got my foundation color right on an acting job," the Angie Tribeca star told E! News at preview of the Almay's 2018 products, hosted at The Happy Place.

The biracial actress, who quickly rose to fame on Parks and Recreation, didn't look forward to having her makeup done when she believed that her skin tone didn't exist on a makeup counter for much of her life. Grateful that today's beauty industry is more inclusive, the Almay ambassador is raving about the brand's liquid makeup, My Best Blend Forever, a product she wears daily.