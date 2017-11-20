Rashida Jones' Favorite Foundation Is Less Than $10 at Target

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Pink Denies Throwing Shade at Christina Aguilera

Bella Hadid Suffers Nip Slip at VS Fashion Show

President Barack Obama, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show

Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden a Happy Birthday With a Meme (Of Course)

ESC: Rashida Jones, Must do Monday

Almay

Rashida Jones has finally found a foundation that works for her.

"The first ten years of my career, no one ever got my foundation color right on an acting job," the Angie Tribeca star told E! News at preview of the Almay's 2018 products, hosted at The Happy Place. 

The biracial actress, who quickly rose to fame on Parks and Recreation, didn't look forward to having her makeup done when she believed that her skin tone didn't exist on a makeup counter for much of her life. Grateful that today's beauty industry is more inclusive, the Almay ambassador is raving about the brand's liquid makeup, My Best Blend Forever, a product she wears daily.

Photos

E!ssentials: Everyday Fall Makeup

ESC: MDM Market

Almay My Best Blend Makeup, Was $12.99, Now $9.74

"Just starting in my late 30s, early 40s, I started wearing foundation as like a regular thing," she shared. "I love this foundation. I love the blender. With it, you just can't go overboard....I just do light foundation."

The foundation is a lightweight, semi-matte formula with SPF 40. It features a sponge applicator that sits atop the product, so when you squeeze the bottle, the foundation comes through the blender, making application a 1-step process. While Rashida prefers a barely-there look, the product is buildable for those that want more coverage.

For less than $10, it's worth a try, right?

RELATED ARTICLE: Vanessa Hudgens' New Beauty Products Are Only $6 on Amazon

RELATED ARTICLE: Ashley Benson Channels the Olsen Twins—Plus, Her Beauty Essentials

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rashida Jones , Top Stories , Must-Do Mondays , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.