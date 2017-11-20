How to Take Red Carpet Makeup Risks IRL Just Like E! News Host Sibley Scoles

J. Merritt/Getty Images
You may recognize Sibley Scoles from interviewing your favorite celebs on the red carpet, but that's not the only perk of her job. If you've ever seen the host in action, you know she's all for taking beauty risks and last night's red carpet was no different.
To help her decide her look this time, she used the Beauty Beats Quiz and found out she was an EDM Risk-Taker. "The fact that I got EDM Risk-Taker was not a surprise at all to me or Ilene Gama, who always does my makeup," explained Sibley.
"The best part of working with Sibley is that she's always down for anything and that's what makes her so fun to work with," shared the makeup pro.
Want to try her red carpet look at home? Read below for some easy-to-do IRL risks!
Add a Strategic Pop of Color
For the eyes, the host religiously stays away from black eyeliner (she says it makes her look tired), and instead almost always opts for a pop of colored eyeliner on the carpet. Her go-to shade is a royal blue, but this time Sibley took a risk with a fire-y red graphic eyeliner (the exact shade is NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights in Vivid Fire) that coordinated with her dress. "Since the liner was so fierce, we mixed it up with neutral swatches from the Urban Decay Heavy Metals Palette. A touch of subtle shadow gives the eye a little definition without taking away from the eyeliner," shared the pro.
There Are No Rules With Lip Color
The good thing about a music-inspired red carpet is that there are no rules when it comes to lip color. "That being said, especially with the focus on the eyes, I typically lean towards a statement-making neutral lip, which balances out the shimmer on the eyes," noted Sibley. (Her pick for this red carpet was MAC Nude in Playing Koi.) Bonus: Make your color last without bleeding by pairing with a matching liner (Sibley used MAC's lip pencil in Stripdown).
Highlighter is Your BFF
The one product Sibley never skips? The Becca Apres Ski Glow Palette. "I could smother that all over her body and she'd be happy," joked the makeup artist. No matter the lipstick or eye shadow situation, the pro applies this to the high points of the face: Cupid's bow, apples of the cheeks, and on the collar bone. "The cool thing about this palette is that there are a lot of color options and you can mix them up to make the look your own," she said. Pro tip: To even out your skin texture and make your highlight last longer, prep the skin with Tarte's Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer.
So there you have it! You may not be in front of the camera anytime soon, but you can certainly take red-carpet risks at home with any or all of these simple tips.