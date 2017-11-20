See Model Ming Xi Recover Like a Pro After Falling at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Ouch. That looks like it hurt.
Model Ming Xi took a tumble on the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. It seems as though the Chinese fashion model got tangled in her flowing, sheer robe.
However, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile the whole time and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself.
After adjusting her flower headpiece, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.
See a breakdown of her tumble below:
Everything seemed to be going well for the 28-year-old model when she first graced the catwalk.
However, she then tripped on her long, flowing ensemble.
After getting caught up in her outfit, the model fell to the floor.
However, she still managed to show a smile.
If the model was embarrassed, she certainly didn't show it.
After adjusting her headpiece, she proceed to carry on with the show.
She even received applause from her fellow models and the audience.
Xi's tumble isn't the only mishap to occur this year. Gigi Hadid announced on Thursday that she wouldn't be attending this year's show as previously planned, and word on the street is Katy Perry was denied entry to country, making her unable to perform.
This also isn't the first time Xi has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In fact, she's been walking in the show since 2013.