See Model Ming Xi Recover Like a Pro After Falling at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Ouch. That looks like it hurt.

Model Ming Xi took a tumble on the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. It seems as though the Chinese fashion model got tangled in her flowing, sheer robe.

However, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile the whole time and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself.

After adjusting her flower headpiece, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.

See a breakdown of her tumble below:

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Rocking the Runway

Everything seemed to be going well for the 28-year-old model when she first graced the catwalk.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Getting Tangled In Her Outfit

However, she then tripped on her long, flowing ensemble.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Falling to the Floor

After getting caught up in her outfit, the model fell to the floor.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Smiling Through It All

However, she still managed to show a smile.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Being Able to Laugh At Herself

If the model was embarrassed, she certainly didn't show it.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Fixing Her Headpiece

After adjusting her headpiece, she proceed to carry on with the show.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Receiving Applause From the Audience and Models

She even received applause from her fellow models and the audience.

Xi's tumble isn't the only mishap to occur this year. Gigi Hadid announced on Thursday that she wouldn't be attending this year's show as previously planned, and word on the street is Katy Perry was denied entry to country, making her unable to perform.

This also isn't the first time Xi has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In fact, she's been walking in the show since 2013.

