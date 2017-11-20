See Model Ming Xi Recover Like a Pro After Falling at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ouch. That looked like it hurt.

Model Ming Xi took a tumble on the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. It seems as though the Chinese fashion model got tangled in her flowing, sheer ensemble.

However, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile throughout the experience and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself. After adjusting her hair and wings, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.

Still, the situation may have been more difficult for Xi than she let on.

"Ming was really upset when she fell on the runway. It was a hard fall," a source told E! News. "She got up as gracefully as she could. She was shaken up after that fall. All the models made her feel better after though. She is OK now."
 
The source also said Xi is "one of the favorites" to walk the Victoria's Secret runway and that it's "always a model's worst nightmare to fall." Thankfully, Xi could count on her fellow models for support. The source said the models "embrace each other" if a fall or anything unexpected happens on the catwalk and that they are all "a team."
 
In addition, the source said the fall won't be seen on national television.
 
See a breakdown of Xi's tumble below:

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, 1

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Rocking the Runway

Everything seemed to be going well for the 28-year-old model when she first graced the catwalk.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 2

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Getting Tangled In Her Outfit

However, she seemed to trip on her long, flowing ensemble.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 3

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Slipping on Stage

She then proceeded to fall.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 5

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Falling to the Floor

After losing her balance, the model fell to the floor.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 6

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Landing on the Catwalk

Thankfully, she was still OK.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 7

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Being Able to Laugh At Herself

If the model was embarrassed, she certainly didn't show it.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 8

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Smiling Through It All

In fact, she continued to smile the whole time she was on stage.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 9

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Carrying on With the Show

After adjusting her hair, she proceeded to carry on with the show.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi, Fall, 10

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Receiving Applause From the Audience and Models

She even received applause from her fellow models and the audience.

Xi's tumble isn't the only mishap to occur this year. Gigi Hadid announced on Thursday that she wouldn't be attending this year's show as previously planned, and word on the street is Katy Perry was denied entry to country, making her unable to perform.

This also isn't the first time Xi has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In fact, she's been walking in the show since 2013.

