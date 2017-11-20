Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause Coming to Netflix in December 2017

With three days until Thanksgiving, Netflix gave subscribers an extra reason to be grateful by announcing which movies and TV shows will be available to stream in the month of December.
Here is the complete list of new additions:
Coming Dec. 1 8 Mile Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls All Hail King Julien: Season 5 A StoryBots Christmas August Rush Chef & My Fridge: 2017 Dark: Season 1 Diana: In Her Own Words Dreamcatcher DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays Easy: Season 2 Exporting Raymond Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story Full Metal Jacket Hitch My Happy Family Nacho Libre Sahara The Farthest – Voyager in Space The Little Rascals The Wackness The Young Victoria Tyson V for Vendetta TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4 Voyeur While You Were Sleeping
Marvel Studios
Coming Dec. 4 When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Coming Dec. 5 Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Coming Dec. 6 Trolls Holiday Special
Coming Dec. 8 El Camino Christmas The Crown: Season 2
Coming Dec. 11 Catwoman The Magicians: Season 2
Coming Dec. 12 Disney's The Santa Clause Disney's The Santa Clause 2 Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause Judd Apatow: The Return
Coming Dec. 14 41 Dogs in My Home A&E: When Patients Attack Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1 Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Coming Dec. 15 A Five Star Life Christmas Inheritance Discovering Bigfoot El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5 Erased: Season 1 Freeway: Crack In The System Neverlake Pottersville Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 The Haunting of Helena The Mafia Kills Only in Summer The Ranch: Part 4 Trollhunters: Part 2 Ultimate Beastmaster Wormwood
Coming Dec. 18 Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2
Coming Dec. 19 Miss Me This Christmas Russell Howard: Recalibrate The Indian Detective: Season 1 You Can't Fight Christmas
Coming Dec. 20 La Casa de Papel: Season 1
Coming Dec. 21 Peaky Blinders: Season 4
Coming Dec. 22 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 Bright Dope: Season 1 Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes Rosario Tijeras: Season 1 The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
Coming Dec. 23 Creep 2 Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Coming Dec. 25 Cable Girls: Season 2 Planet Earth II
Coming Dec. 26 Todd Barry: Spicy Honey Travelers: Season 2 All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Coming Dec. 27 Pusher
Coming Dec. 29 Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 Killer Legends La Mante: Season 1 Shelter The Climb
Coming Dec. 31 Dave Chappelle: Equanimity Fun Mom Dinner
