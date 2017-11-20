Erika Jayne's 2017 Holiday Gift Ideas Are Not Too "XXpen$ive"

Erika Girardi (or Erika Jayne), of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known to be extravagant.

Earlier this year she estimated that she spends, "$40,000 a month on clothes, shoes and accessories." While the RHOBH star clearly has expensive taste, she curbed her holiday recommendations so you can share the perfect memory with your loved one, whether that be a DIY spa experience or looking into your ancestry.

Of course, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant chose some products that are signature Erika Jayne: a luxurious pink robe? Gel eye patches to recover from all the holiday parties? Yes to both, please!