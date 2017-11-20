Hailee Steinfeld Is Torn About How to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

Hailee Steinfeld has a big birthday coming up, but the celebration is still a work in progress.

As the songstress dished to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, she's on the fence about how to celebrate her upcoming 21st birthday in early December.

"The big 2-1. What do I do? Do I do something? I'm kinda torn," she admitted.

As for the possibility of a party already underway, if anyone is planning something for the birthday gal, "I don't know about it," she quipped.

Of course, there are still more than three weeks until December 11, so Steinfeld has plenty of time to throw a star-studded soirée together if she so chooses, but according to the "Let Me Go" singer, the plans could turn out being much more low-key. "I probably will do something small with my friends," she hinted.