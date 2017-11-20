Billy Eichner Gets to Sing With Beyoncé in the New Lion King Movie

Billy Eichner might want to start practicing his scales because the Billy on the Street star just revealed he's going to sing with Beyoncé in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.
E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Eichner at the 2017 American Music Awards and asked him about being cast in the live-action film.
"I was freaking out," Eichner told the E! News host. "I mean, the cast is amazing. Me and Seth Rogen are Timon and Pumbaa, so we do ‘Hakuna Matata' and then we also sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight' with Simba and Nala, who are going to be voiced by Donald Glover and someone who is named Beyoncé."
The Lion King Cast Announced: Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner & More Officially Join Remake
Even though the comedian and the Lemonade singer will both be featured in the Elton John hit, Eichner wondered if he'll even get to meet the Grammy-winning artist in-person.
"Why would she want to be in the studio with me?" he said.
In addition to Eichner, Beyoncé, Rogen and Glover, the live-action remake will feature James Earl Jones as Mufasa, John Oliver as Zazu and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari. The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also worked on the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.
Watch the video to see Eichner talk about The Lion King remake and approaching people on Billy on the Street.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.